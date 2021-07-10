England and Italy are counting down to Sunday's Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate's men seeking to end a 55-year trophy drought but the Italians aiming to spoil the Wembley party.

Sporting immortality beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his team-mates, who are desperate to etch their names in the record books by winning just the second major trophy in the nation's history.

Wembley, which was also the venue for England's 1966 World Cup triumph, will host around 65,000 fans for the game despite coronavirus restrictions still in place.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders to lift the trophy and have taken advantage of playing all but one of their matches at home.

