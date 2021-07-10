England and Italy are holding their collective breath as the clock counts down to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final showdown which will be watched by around 65,000 fans at Wembley and millions more on television.

The anticipation is great in England, as the hosts sense that this is their time to end a 55-year wait to add a second major trophy to their 1966 World Cup.

Wembley was the venue for that final and will be again on Sunday as Gareth Southgate’s England seek to complete the job after edging out Denmark 2-1 in extra time in front of 64,950 supporters in Wednesday’s semi-final.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders to lift the trophy but have taken advantage of playing most of their games at home. The final will be their sixth match at Wembley out of their seven.

