Tries from Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith powered England to a come-from-behind 21-17 victory in the deciding third Test on Saturday to seal a bruising series at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground.

Eddie Jones’s men slumped 10-3 behind, but bounced back with 18 unanswered points to take control and hold off a frantic late charge from the Wallabies.

England’s fiercely tackling defence thwarted the Wallabies to claim the newly-minted Ella-Mobbs Cup with a 2-1 series victory.

Jones’s team became only the second England side to win a series in Australia after a historic whitewash in 2016.

The triumph is a much-needed tonic for Jones, who has been under increasing pressure ahead of next year’s World Cup in France after an indifferent start to the year for England.

“We fought for each other, we have had a great four weeks here, really enjoyed ourselves,” England captain Courtney Lawes said.

Click here for full story