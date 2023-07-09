England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones’ goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

In a dramatic finale in Batumi, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England’s record of not conceding a goal all tournament.

“I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen, and when it was a penalty I knew I was going to save it,” said Trafford, who has been strongly linked with a £19 million ($24 million) move to Premier League newcomers Burnley.

“We are a very good team and we believe that no one can score against us and we showed it.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.