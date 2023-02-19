European clubs have been doing a lot of moaning over the last few weeks about the amount of money Premier League clubs spent in the January transfer window. “It’s not fair!” and “We can’t compete!” are the sort of phrases we have heard from club owners across the continent as they put away their unused cheque books.

At first it sounds like sour grapes, but in reality their point is quite valid.

England’s top flight teams collectively spent more than €900 million in January – a ridiculous amount in itself. It gets even more outrageous when you realise Europe’s other big leagues – Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 – only spent a fraction over €250 million. Collectively.

The extent of the disparity in spending power is highlighted further by the fact that Chelsea alone spent more (€325 million) than the combined top flight teams of Italy, Spain, France and Germany. That is extravagance of the highest order.

The Premiership’s incredible spending power has come about thanks to shrewd financial management, organisation and marketing by the people that run it. Since its formation in 1992, the English Premier League has revolutionised English football with its unique television deals and slick overseas packages.

It was the first league in Europe to realise the true commercial power of football and has since squeezed that earning potential to within an inch of its life. Whether you and I agree with this money-first approach is irrelevant because over the last three decades England’s top flight has become a cash cow. And neither the Premier League as an institution, nor the teams that form part of it, have any intention of holding back when it comes to milking it.

This incredible commercial success has, in turn, attracted super rich owners with very deep pockets who are prepared to splash the cash. Some of them are looking to make profit out of their investment while others are purely in it to have fun, spend big and bask in the glory of success. The Premier League has become a vicious circle of financial success combined with extravagant excess, and it has left Europe trailing in its wake.

But, and this is the question we need to ask ourselves, is it fair? Well, on the one hand, in a free market economy the simple answer would be yes. If good financial management has allowed one region to be more successful and hence reinvest heavily in their continued success, it is hard to argue against that in a business sense.

However, this isn’t purely business. It is also sport. And the fact that English teams are capable of blowing away all opponents in the transfer market is going to have a long-term detrimental effect on the European game as a whole.

The very idea that Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 could essentially become feeder clubs for the Premiership is terrifying and it is no wonder the clubs from those leagues are crying foul over the English spendathon.

So what’s the solution? Well, to be honest, I don’t think there is one. At least not a simple one.

UEFA could try and impose spending restrictions, I suppose, limiting each team to, say, €100 million per window. But that would never hold up on a commercial level.

Alternatively they could maybe impose a limit on the number of new signings a club can make in a window, which would at least have some ‘sporting’ merit. But again, there would be protests from clubs who have teams of crack lawyers waiting to pounce on anything that could be seen as breaking competition laws.

As I said, there is no simple solution to the problem. And, in many ways, it would be wrong to try and level the playing field by punishing the Premier League for its foresight and astute commercial acumen. But something does need to be done because otherwise, calls for a European Super League will grow louder and louder.

And not just from the owners of once mighty clubs that are struggling to compete, but also from fans who will become increasingly annoyed at English football sucking up the world’s best talent on a constant basis and leaving their leagues a shadow of their former selves.

Your say

“It was interesting to read and good to see my hometown being news in Malta. I am now a resident (six months of the year) in Mellieħa and frequently read the Times of Malta.

“I was born and bred in Wrexham and have followed the club since I was six years old in 1958, watching the team play with my father until the present day. I can assure you that while the team are famous for their cup exploits I have suffered far more lows than highs. Some of my close friends (Mickey Thomas, Joey Jones, Dixie McNeil and Arfon Griffiths) are still with us but there have been many others who are not here to now enjoy the success of the club.

“You say there is very little difference between Abramovich and Ryan and Rob; however, the difference is stark, as Abramovich takes over an already famous Premier club in the centre of a capital city with millionaires sitting in their plush seats while at Wrexham, the Americans plunge their cash into a deprived former mining area.

“I wouldn’t disagree that they would have an appetite to make a profit but why shouldn’t they plough money in not only to the club but to the wider community if success was accomplished.

“The club, as you say, was relegated way back in 2009; however, you fail to say that they were relegated while being deducted points for going in to administration, being the victims of two profit-seeking land agents who basically robbed the club. The last few seasons have been frustrating, having made the play-offs only to travel to Wembley and return with nothing.

“You mention Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer, and great signings they are. However, you also need to realise that the defences they are playing against are also National League. But take nothing away from both of them who are certainly earning their salaries.

“With regard to The Racecourse (oldest international stadium in the world), it’s true that it’s benefitting, as our capacity of 10,000 is reached every home game and attracts more supporters than most Championship sides away from home.

“I don’t think it’s so much the supporters remembering to love the club; it’s more of a case that Wrexham stands in the shadows of the Merseyside and Manchester giants.” Brian Jones, e-mail.

“Enjoyed your article. Watching from afar in Canada I do agree with your assessment of the Ryan/Rob takeover of the club.

“However, I would submit that the effect on the town and its people is nothing like the Chelsea situation, which I don’t believe benefitted the people of the community at all.

“I don’t doubt the end goal of the new ownership, but I do applaud their means of getting there. Secondly, I believe their journey is filling the coffers of every club they travel to play. My god, the National League is now televised.

“Again, thank you for a very entertaining article.” Lawrence Scott, e-mail.

