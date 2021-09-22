Eddie Jones has confirmed the 2023 World Cup will be his final campaign as England coach, saying he has “never been so excited in my life” as he targets South Africa’s crown.

It is the first time Jones, who has been in charge since 2015, has indicated that he will step down after the tournament in France.

“It’s the last chapter for me for the next two years,” said the Australian.

“I’ve never been so excited in my life. And I think the squad we’ve assembled is just the start.

“We’ve got five campaigns and each time we pick the squad we want it to be a bit stronger.”

