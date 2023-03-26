Gareth Southgate said England had “huge sympathy” with the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s “crucial” European Championship qualifier between the two countries at Wembley.

England launched their qualification campaign with an impressive 2-1 win away to reigning champions Italy on Thursday, with manager Southgate urging his side to back up that performance this weekend.

Sunday’s match is Ukraine’s first of the qualification campaign and comes with the country still in the thick of war following Russia’s invasion last year.

“They (Ukraine) are very proud,” Southgate told a pre-match news conference on Saturday.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...