Gareth Southgate insists England’s status as favourites in their World Cup last 16 clash with Senegal means nothing because the African champions will pose a serious threat to his team.

Southgate’s side are regarded as title contenders in Qatar after reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and finishing as Euro 2020 runners-up.

England are expected to see off Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, but Southgate has no intention of underestimating Aliou Cisse’s men.

More details here.