Gareth Southgate insists England’s status as favourites in their World Cup last 16 clash with Senegal means nothing because the African champions will pose a serious threat to his team.
Southgate’s side are regarded as title contenders in Qatar after reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and finishing as Euro 2020 runners-up.
England are expected to see off Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, but Southgate has no intention of underestimating Aliou Cisse’s men.
More details here.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us