England moved top of their Nations League group on Sunday after goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount saw them come from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 at an empty Wembley.

The visitors arrived in London as the number one ranked side in the world, on the back of 12 consecutive wins in competitive games.

Romelu Lukaku’s early penalty was just reward for a bright start by Roberto Martinez’s men.

But England gained revenge for two defeats when the sides met at the 2018 World Cup as Rashford’s penalty and Mount’s deflected winner 25 minutes from time earned all three points for the Three Lions, moving them one ahead of the away side at the top of League A, Group 2.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta