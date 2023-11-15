Aston Villa defender Enzi Konsa was about to book a holiday prior to receiving his first England call-up, but said on Tuesday he knew his chance to shine on the international stage would come.

Konsa has been a key part of Villa’s rise under Unai Emery over the past year.

However, he had initially been overlooked again by England boss Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Konsa was a late call-up alongside Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis on Sunday, after James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson withdrew due to injury.

“I was driving home from the match on Sunday (Villa’s 3-1 win against Fulham) and me and the missus were talking about having a little break, going away — and then two minutes later I ended up getting the call,” Konsa told a press conference.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com