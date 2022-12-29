England captain Leah Williamson feared severe period pain could have scuppered her hopes of leading the team to victory at this year’s women’s European football Championships.

The 25-year-old Arsenal defender suffers from endometriosis, a condition so painful it can lead her to collapsing onto the bathroom floor when she has a period.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, extracts of which were published Wednesday, Williamson said: “Before the Euros I had a concussion, which they say can really impact your next period, and it was bad — like, really bad.

