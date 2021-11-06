England shrugged off Owen Farrell’s late coronavirus withdrawal as they hammered Tonga 69-3 in their Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ben Youngs, Jamie George and Jonny May grabbed two tries apiece with further scores for Adam Radwan, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith, Jamie Blamire and Alex Mitchell.

Eddie Jones’s new-look squad have showpiece Tests to come against Australia and South Africa as the Australian coach plans ahead for the 2023 World Cup in France.

England’s build-up was disrupted when captain Farrell was ruled out because of a positive test for Covid-19, with George Furbank replacing him at fly-half at short notice.

Head coach Jones shook up his squad after England’s disappointing 2021 Six Nations, with veterans George Ford and Billy and Mako Vunipola omitted in the drive to blood new talent.

