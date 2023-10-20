Gareth Southgate insists England can cope with the pressure of their status as one of the favourites to win Euro 2024.

Southgate’s side booked their place at next year’s tournament in Germany with an impressive 3-1 win against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.

England recovered from Gianluca Scamacca’s early opener to see off the Italians thanks to a pair of Harry Kane goals either side of Marcus Rashford’s strike.

With two games still to play, unbeaten England are guaranteed to finish top of Group C after a dominant qualifying campaign that underlined their status as one of Europe’s elite teams.

Having lost the European Championship final on penalties to Italy two years ago — while also reaching the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals in the Southgate era — England are expected to mount a serious challenge for the trophy in Germany.

