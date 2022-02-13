England got their Six Nations campaign up and running on Sunday with a comfortable 33-0 win over Italy in Rome to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Scotland.

Eddie Jones’ side swept in five tries at the Stadio Olimpico as England inflicted a 34th straight Six Nations defeat on the Italians and moved three points behind leaders France.

Jamie George crossed twice with Marcus Smith, Elliot Daly and Kyle Sinckler adding further tries and Smith kicking eight points for an England side who were in control from the off.

For the Italians it was another harsh demonstration of how far they are behind the world’s leading teams as they spent much of the match trying to hold off attacks from an England team with six changes from the side that lost to Scotland.

“We put a big emphasis on today, we were very disappointed after Murrayfield,” Smith told ITV.

