Rampant England eased past Hungary in Budapest Thursday with a second-half four-goal barrage that propels Gareth Southgate’s men toward qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After a first half bereft of shots on target, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock with a clipped shot 10 minutes after the break before a brace of headers by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and a late Declan Rice strike sealed a 4-0 win.
England had struggled to break down the deep-lying Magyars but the second-half goal haul meant they comfortably passed their first test since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.
The Three Lions now have a maximum 12 points from four games, five more than second-placed Poland who beat Albania 4-1 on Thursday and who host England in Warsaw next Wednesday.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us