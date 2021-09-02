Rampant England eased past Hungary in Budapest Thursday with a second-half four-goal barrage that propels Gareth Southgate’s men toward qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After a first half bereft of shots on target, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock with a clipped shot 10 minutes after the break before a brace of headers by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and a late Declan Rice strike sealed a 4-0 win.

England had struggled to break down the deep-lying Magyars but the second-half goal haul meant they comfortably passed their first test since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

The Three Lions now have a maximum 12 points from four games, five more than second-placed Poland who beat Albania 4-1 on Thursday and who host England in Warsaw next Wednesday.

