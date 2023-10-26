The Rugby Football Union says it is “deeply disappointed” that South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared of a racial slur and will play in Saturday’s World Cup final.

Mbonambi — the only specialist hooker in the Springbok squad — was alleged to have addressed the slur at England’s Tom Curry in South Africa’s 16-15 victory in the semi-final last week.

However, having investigated Curry’s claim that Mbonambi called him “a white (followed by an expletive)”, World Rugby on Thursday declared the matter “closed”.

“Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges,” rugby’s global governing body said in a statement.

“Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.”

Their decision sparked a furious reaction from the RFU, who claimed Mbonambi had aimed the same slur at back row forward Curry in a Test match between the countries last November.

“The RFU are deeply disappointed by the decision taken by World Rugby,” it said in a statement.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com