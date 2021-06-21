England suffered a Euro 2020 blow on Monday as Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate following contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
England’s 26-man squad all returned negative COVID-19 results after the news of Gilmour’s positive test broke earlier on Monday.
But Mount and Chilwell are likely to miss England’s Euro 2020 Group D clash with the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday as a result of their contact with Gilmour.
Chelsea team-mates Mount and Gilmour were on opposing sides in England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland on Friday, while their club colleague Chilwell was an unused substitute.
