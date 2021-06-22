England will be without Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their final Euro 2020 Group D match on Tuesday against the Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie, after the pair were forced to isolate following exposure to an opponent who has Covid-19.

Mount and Chilwell were seen embracing their club team-mate Billy Gilmour after Friday’s 0-0 draw between England and Scotland.

Gilmour tested positive on Monday, but no other Scottish players have been forced into isolation for their clash with Croatia later on Tuesday that could see Steve Clarke’s men qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

England have already qualified ahead of the Czech Republic’s visit to Wembley.

