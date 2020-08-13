Malta and The Netherlands are set to be removed from England’s travel corridor list because of an upsurge of COVID-19 cases, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday afternoon.

The move means arrivals from Malta and The Netherlands will have to quarantine for 14 days.

UK ministers are still mulling over a decision on France.

The newspaper said the decision appeared to have been taken on Wednesday and was to have been announced on Thursday. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened to pause plans, with more time now being given to analyse COVID-19 cases in France to see whether it should be removed alongside the other locations.

The decision, if confirmed, would be a blow for Malta, with the UK being Malta's biggest tourism source market.

Ten other countries have imposed restrictions on arrivals from Malta, ranging from quarantine to a requirement to produce a COVID-19 negative test result. Those countries include Italy, which requires arrivals from Malta to be tested.