England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday desperate to take the final step after twice falling just short of winning the country’s first major trophy in more than half a century.

Gareth Southgate’s players will be relieved to finally focus on football after spending much of the build-up to the tournament mired in the ceaseless controversies surrounding host nation Qatar.

Finding themselves thrown into the role of spokesmen on social issues ranging from the deaths of migrant workers during World Cup construction to the criminalisation of homosexuality in Qatar, the England squad have handled themselves impeccably.

But now they have to transfer that poise under pressure to the pitch, where they start their three Group B fixtures established as one of the leading contenders.

That lofty status is a stark contrast to six years ago, when Southgate took charge with England at a low ebb after a series of humiliations on and off the pitch.

A woeful Euro 2016 exit against Iceland brought a suitably depressing end to Roy Hodgson’s England reign, while his successor, Sam Allardyce, lasted only 67 days and one match before being forced out after a newspaper sting.

