Any approach for England coach Sarina Wiegman would “100 percent” be rejected, the country’s football association said ahead of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

The United States are looking for a new coach following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, who oversaw their worst World Cup ever when they went out in the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman played college football in the United States, but England’s Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham moved swiftly to shut down any speculation she could succeed Andonovski.

Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: “One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy.

