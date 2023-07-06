Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer scored and set up two more goals as England beat Israel 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the final of the European Under-21 Championship where they will face Spain.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White atoned for missing a penalty by heading England into the lead shortly before half-time in Batumi.
He rose superbly to head Palmer’s cross from the right over Israel goalkeeper Tomer Tzarfati, making up for dragging his earlier spot-kick wide after a foul on Anthony Gordon.
Palmer doubled the advantage just past the hour, sliding in at the far post to turn home Emile Smith Rowe’s pass.
