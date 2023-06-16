Drinking establishments across the country have reported a surge in business following the arrival of England fans ahead of the Euro 2024 clash against Malta on Friday night.

“Pub-type establishments have reported very good business so far,” tourism president of the Chamber of SMEs Philip Fenech told Times of Malta on Friday.

“They’re seeing the level of business during the day they would normally experience in a packed evening,” he said.

Sales of beer were particularly strong, Fenech noted, adding that many smaller establishments had been unprepared for the high sales of the beverage and forced to replenish stock quickly over the past several days.

Pubs and bars in Paceville, St Julian’s and Buġibba, in particular, had been “taken over” by fans, but Fenech stressed there had been no reports of anti-social behaviour and no incidents were reported.

“The only thing that has been reported so far is a lot of singing,” Fenech said, adding that the atmosphere in establishments had remained positive throughout.

England fans singing in a bar in Malta, posted in the early hours of Friday morning. Video: Football Home & Away/Facebook

“The old British ties have come out with the arrival of the fans... the pubs have told me they’re the best tourists,” Fenech said.

Football fans had started arriving from the UK on Monday, with numbers steadily increasing throughout the week in advance of Friday evening's match, he said.

Times of Malta reported that all 4,000 seats in Ta’ Qali Stadium’s North Stand had been allocated to England fans, though more supporters are expected in other parts of the stadium.

Areas such as Paceville have seen high footfall, Fenech said. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Charity work

Meanwhile, one group of fans have been concentrating on charity work as well as revelry.

England Block 109, a group of supporters based at Wembley Stadium who organise fundraising drives in addition to fan activities, took the opportunity to donate a defibrillator to Malta's Ronald McDonald House as part of their visit.

"We had set some money aside that we wanted to use for a good cause. We contacted Ronald McDonald House and asked them what they needed," said one of the group's organisers CJ Joiner.

The centre had asked for some help raising funds for a defibrillator, but as the cost of the equipment in the UK was around the amount the group had earmarked for the project, they decided to buy one and bring it with them to Malta, Joiner explained.

Representatives from the group visited the centre on Friday morning to deliver the defibrillator, he said.

"It's about doing something positive and showing what's possible when fans get together," he said.

Happy to be back

One England fan told Times of Malta he was enjoying being back in the country for the match.

“Very happy to be visiting Malta for the third time, the last being when the two teams played here in 2017,” said Paul Dennis.

“Enjoying the friendly hospitality and the warm weather with friends at the rooftop pool. Looking forward to the game tonight and hoping for a great occasion,” he said.

England fan Paul Dennis enjoying a cisk on the rooftop of the Alexandra Hotel in Paceville. Photo: Paul Dennis.

Friday’s game will mark the first time the two sides have faced each other in Malta since their last outing over five years ago.

Malta’s national coach Michele Marcolini recently told his team to enjoy the match, while being aware of the significant challenge facing the Maltese side.

“England is for me one of the best teams in the world,” Marcolini said at a pre-match press conference.

“In the last couple of years, Malta has shown a lot of improvement and we have the results that prove that. It’s going to be a tough match but what we need to think about is to try and be the best that we can on the pitch," he said.

The upcoming match comes against the backdrop of a recent Maltese victory against a foreign team.

The national team secured a 1-0 victory against Luxembourg after Kyrian Nwoko scored a goal with a powerful header in the 65th minute of the match earlier this month.

Saying he was “proud” of Malta’s recent performance, Marcolini appeared cautious yet optimistic.

"Football can be crazy and sometimes unexpected things happen so we keep our fingers crossed,” he said.