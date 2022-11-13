Clashes between England, Iran, the United States and Wales mean World Cup Group B is laced with political tension, but also boasts the highest average FIFA world ranking of any of the sections in Qatar.
Despite heading to the Middle East on the back of a six-game winless run, England undoubtedly start as favourites with Gareth Southgate’s men looking to finally end a 56-year wait to claim a major international trophy.
The Three Lions have come close recently, reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago and the final of Euro 2020 on home soil.
