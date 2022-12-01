Declan Rice believes England should be feared by their World Cup rivals as they gear up for a last-16 showdown with Senegal on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Wales 3-0 on Tuesday to finish as undefeated Group B winners, underlining their status as one of the leading contenders for the title in Qatar.

England's next test comes against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium, where a victory over the Africa Cup of Nations holders would set up a potential quarter-final date with world champions France.

While they will face tougher opponents after the group stage -- in which they played Iran, the United States and Wales -- Rice is adamant that England deserve maximum respect from even the best teams at the World Cup.

"Yeah, definitely," he said. "Other nations will look at our quality and why should we not be feared?

