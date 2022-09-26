England will head to the World Cup on a six-game winless run, but eased some of the pressure on manager Gareth Southgate by fighting back from 2-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday.

The Three Lions had already been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League and the knives were out for Southgate after his faith in Harry Maguire backfired for two German goals early in the second half.

Maguire has been publicly backed by the England boss despite being dropped at club level by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

