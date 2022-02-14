England flanker Mark Wilson has retired from rugby with immediate effect following a knee injury, Premiership club Newcastle announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old Newcastle captain won 23 England caps, including one as a replacement during England’s defeat by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan.

“I’ve taken the decision to retire from rugby,” Wilson said in a Newcastle statement. “It’s a decision that’s been hard to make, but it’s the right one for me and my family right now.”

