England forward Nikita Parris has joined Arsenal from Lyon, the Women’s Super League club announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old former Manchester City player is returning to the WSL after two seasons with Lyon, during which she won the 2019/20 Champions League.

Parris, who has scored 14 goals in 52 England appearances, is currently part of the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

