The fact that Malta would not manage as many shots as their illustrious opponents England in Friday’s European Championship 2024 qualifier was always going to be an inevitable result given the yawning chasm between the two teams.

Yet in the 90 minutes played, the boys in red did not register a single shot on target. That meagre statistic speaks volumes of Malta’s troublesome evening.

The disappointment at the team’s failure to create a decent attack should not give the impression that coach Michele Marcolini resorted to any ultra-defensive tactics.

On the contrary, Malta did not defend en masse and tried hard to keep possession at times, managing to come out of it confidently.

However, the Reds were given a dose of their own medicine as England harried and hassled throughout, limiting them to just one clear chance and no shots on target.

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...