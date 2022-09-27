England captain Harry Kane said the Three Lions are in a good place heading into the World Cup after a 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday despite going to Qatar on a six-game winless run.

Kane looked to have completed a famous fightback for Gareth Southgate’s men as they came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at Wembley before Kai Havertz salvaged a point for the visitors.

“The mentality and fight of the team was shown out there today,” said Kane, who moved to within two goals of matching Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England.

“We didn’t get the win but we can be proud of what we did and it puts us in a good place ahead of the World Cup.”

