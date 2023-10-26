Centre Manu Tuilagi and scrum-half Ben Youngs will start Friday’s Rugby World Cup third place play-off in what could be their final England appearances.

Fellow veterans in prop Dan Cole and half-back Danny Care, both 36, are named on the bench for Friday’s game with Argentina in Paris.

Back-rower Courtney Lawes and winger Jonny May have announced they are retiring from Test rugby and are denied a chance to have a final bow with head coach Steve Borthwick omitting the pair from the matchday squad.

“A couple of players have said publicly this will be their last game,” Borthwick told reporters.

“This is our last game as a team for a period, and we want to make sure it is fitting for the style of play we want,” he added.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com