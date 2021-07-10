England’s run to the Euro 2020 final is sweeping the nation into a frenzy ahead of Sunday’s clash with Italy, but over 60,000 fans at Wembley will be rocking to unfamiliar football anthem.

Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” has become the crowd and squad’s favourite of England’s first ever run to a European Championship final.

“You can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline,” England manager Gareth Southgate said after a 40,000 strong Karaoke session celebrated victory over Germany in the last 16.

“It’s just a really joyous song, I think, that brings people together.”

