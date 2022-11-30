Marcus Rashford’s eye-catching performance in England’s 3-0 win against Wales shows he “belongs” on the World Cup stage, according to Manchester United and international teammate Harry Maguire.

The 25-year-old forward played a starring role as Gareth Southgate’s men wrapped up their Group B campaign in style on Tuesday to progress to the last 16, where they will play Senegal.

Rashford opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick and was instrumental in the second goal, scored by Phil Foden, before delivering the knockout blow in the 68th minute after a rampaging run down the right.

Defender Maguire said he was delighted to see his clubmate back in top form after a tough year in which he slipped out of the international picture due to fitness issues and a loss of form.

“I’m really pleased for Marcus,” said Maguire.

