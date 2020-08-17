England international James Ward-Prowse, who played every minute of last season’s Premier League campaign, signed a new five year contract with Southampton on Monday.
The 25-year-old midfielder and former England Under-21 captain has been with the Saints since he was eight.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was so impressed last season that he gave Ward-Prowse the captain’s armband in the latter stages.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us