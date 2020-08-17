England international James Ward-Prowse, who played every minute of last season’s Premier League campaign, signed a new five year contract with Southampton on Monday.

The 25-year-old midfielder and former England Under-21 captain has been with the Saints since he was eight.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was so impressed last season that he gave Ward-Prowse the captain’s armband in the latter stages.

