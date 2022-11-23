Jordan Pickford revealed on Wednesday that Harry Kane is “fine”, easing fears the England captain could miss Friday’s World Cup clash with the United States with an ankle injury.

Kane went for a scan on Wednesday after he hurt his right ankle early in the second half of England’s 6-2 win over Iran in their Group B opener on Monday.

The 29-year-old played on until the 75th minute but left the Khalifa International Stadium with a strapping on his ankle, leading England to send him for the scan to check that he had not suffered any significant damage.

