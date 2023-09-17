England laboured to a 34-12 bonus-point victory over Japan in their second error-strewn World Cup match in Nice on Sunday to set themselves up as likely Pool D winners.

Steve Borthwick’s side, who dispelled pre-tournament jitters with a comprehensive 27-10 win over Argentina in their opening match, racked up a fourth win over a Japan team far from its 2019 vintage when they won their four pool matches at their home World Cup.

England will now wrap up their pool play with two games in Lille, against debutants Chile on September 23 and Samoa on October 7, two matches they would back themselves to win.

