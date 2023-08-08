England forward Lauren James apologised on Tuesday for the stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie that earned her a red card in the Women’s World Cup last 16.

The 21-year-old Chelsea attacker was sent off in the 87th minute of Monday’s match in Brisbane, which European champions England went on to win on penalties, and will miss the quarter-final clash against Colombia on Saturday.

“All my love and respect to you,” James tweeted to Alozie, who had written on social media that she had “all respect for Lauren James”.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com