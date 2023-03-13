Owen Farrell has promised England will “look at ourselves” following a record-breaking loss at home to France.

England had no answer to a rampant France during a 53-10 Six Nations rout at Twickenham on Saturday — their heaviest home loss in 152 years of Test rugby history and third largest anywhere.

World Cup hosts France, the reigning Six Nations champions, were too strong for England across the field.

Les Bleus ran in seven tries, including several superb scores, as they ended an 18-year wait for a Championship win at Twickenham in spectacular style.

Many England fans left long before the conclusion of a second defeat in four matches under new coach Steve Borthwick, while others who stayed booed the team at the final whistle as ‘La Marseillaise’ echoed round ‘headquarters’.

