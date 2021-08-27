England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he has been abused in recent months for supporting the drive to encourage young people to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Southgate led England to a first major tournament final in 55 years at Euro 2020, missing out on penalties to Italy.

His decisions to introduce Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford late in extra time and nominate teenager Bukayo Saka as England’s fifth penalty taker were criticised after all three missed from the spot.

However, it was the video message in July supporting the UK government drive over young people getting themselves vaccinated that he says provoked the most outrage.

