England marked their return to Wembley for the first time since their Euro 2020 final heartbreak by seeing off minnows Andorra 4-0 on Sunday to preserve their perfect World Cup qualifying record.

Manager Gareth Southgate changed the entire starting XI following his side’s comfortable 4-0 win in Hungary in midweek — the first time England had changed every player since 1982.

But the home side still had far too much quality for 156th-ranked Andorra, even though they struggled to turn their dominance into goals on a warm September afternoon.

