Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish has admitted careless driving in connection with a crash during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

The club captain pleaded guilty to two charges, including one linked to an early-morning incident in which his Range Rover damaged parked vehicles on March 29, just days after nationwide restrictions were imposed.

Grealish, who has won five caps for England, did not appear in court in Birmingham on Tuesday, but, entering pleas through his lawyer, admitted driving without due care.

The 25-year-old was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging others to stay at home to save lives and protect the National Health Service.

