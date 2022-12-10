England captain Harry Kane said Friday that his team have “more belief” ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against France than they did four years ago during their run to the last four.

Gareth Southgate’s men surpassed expectations at the 2018 tournament in Russia before being beaten by Croatia in the semi-finals.

They went a step further at last year’s delayed European Championship, beaten by Italy on penalties in the final.

England face reigning world champions France at Al-Bayt Stadium on Saturday, hoping to reach a third straight major tournament semi-final.

“Everyone was over the moon (in 2018) but whether we had the full belief to go and win the tournament, I’m not quite sure,” Kane said on the eve of the mouthwatering match.

“I feel like the belief has been building and building over the last four or five years now. We entered this tournament hoping and believing that we can win it.

“We’ve got to a stage (quarter-finals) now where we expected to be and it’s about trying to push on…. We go into that game with maybe more belief than we did back in 2018.”

England have not won a major trophy since their World Cup triumph on home soil in 1966.

