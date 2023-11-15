Cole Palmer says his surprise move from Treble winners Manchester City to Premier League rivals Chelsea is already paying off after he earned a first England call-up.

Palmer scored for City in the Community Shield in August and again in the UEFA Super Cup but joined free-spending Chelsea in a deal worth up to £42.5 million ($53 million) on transfer deadline day, September 1.

The 21-year-old forward has scored four times and provided four assists in 11 appearances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

