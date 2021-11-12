Harry Kane fired England to the verge of World Cup qualification as he became his country’s record goalscorer in competitive matches with a hat-trick in Friday’s 5-0 demolition of Albania.

Gareth Southgate’s side need a draw in their last Group I qualifier at San Marino on Monday to seal their place at next year’s tournament in Qatar.

After Harry Maguire put England ahead early in the first half, Tottenham striker Kane seized the Wembley spotlight with a virtuoso display of finishing.

Kane’s first half treble moved him above Wayne Rooney to set a new England record with 39 goals in 55 competitive internationals.

Rooney holds England’s record in all competitions with 53 goals, while Kane is now level with Jimmy Greaves on 44.

