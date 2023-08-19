Skipper Millie Bright said that England will need to play “the game of our lives” to beat Spain in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

When the Lionesses kick off at Stadium Australia in Sydney they will attempt to do what no England side, men or women, has managed since 1966 — win the World Cup.

Bright said the European champions must treat it as just another game, but admitted there was no escaping the enormity of the occasion for the country, the team and the players.

Like Spain, England are into the final for the first time.

“We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win,” Bright said on Saturday.

