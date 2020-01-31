Eddie Jones has promised "absolute brutality" from England as he handed in-form Northampton full-back George Furbank his debut against France in the Six Nations in Paris on Sunday.

Owen Farrell was named at inside centre and will captain the side with 675 caps in the starting XV.

"We have really worried about ourselves, getting ourselves right," said Jones.

"We have picked a strong forward pack which is part of the England way and an exciting backline with young George Furbank playing his first Test at fullback."

Manu Tuilagi partners Farrell in midfield, with George Ford and Ben Youngs linking up at half-back.

Elliot Daly and Jonny May are on the wings, with Anthony Watson a late unavailability due to injury.

Tom Curry is selected as No 8 alongside flankers Sam Underhill, at openside, and Courtney Lawes.

Charlie Ewels will partner Maro Itoje in the second row with Jamie George, Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler making up England’s front row.

"It has been a massively exciting week for us, said Jones, who led England to the final of last season's Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they lost to South Africa 32-12 in the final.

"It is the start of the Guinness Six Nations, the best rugby tournament in the world. We have had a great preparation in Portugal with a quality training week this week.

"France can expect absolute brutality from England, we are going to go out there to make sure they understand what Test rugby is.

"t is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set piece."

England (15-1)

George Furbank; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph