England qualified for the World Cup in record-breaking style as Harry Kane scored four times in a 10-0 demolition of San Marino that ranked as the Three Lions’ biggest ever victory in a competitive match.
Needing a draw from their last Group I qualifier to reach next year’s tournament in Qatar, England went goal crazy on Monday as they scored 10 in a single game for the first time since a 1964 friendly against the United States.
Harry Maguire put Gareth Southgate’s side in front early on before Filippo Fabbri’s own goal doubled England’s lead.
England captain Kane took centre-stage after that, scoring four before the break to rewrite the record books.
