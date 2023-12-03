England manager Gareth Southgate said he was confident his side could handle the expectations that come with being one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 after they were given a kind draw on Saturday for the finals.

They were drawn to play Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C at the tournament next June, where they will be bidding to finally claim a first major title since the 1966 World Cup.

Third in the latest FIFA world rankings, England are currently seen as the leading contenders to win the Euro along with France, the team that edged them out of last year’s World Cup in the quarter-finals.

“We are third in the world rankings this week. We have been in the top five for five years, so consistently they have produced performances, so I think they are used to that,” Southgate said of his team, who topped their Euro 2024 qualifying group ahead of Italy without losing a game.

