Gareth Southgate says England are ready to make history in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final as they chase a first major trophy in 55 years, but Italy are in the mood to spoil the party at Wembley.

Southgate’s side have sent the nation into a frenzy by reaching their first European Championship final, leaving them one win away from a first title since the 1966 World Cup.

Along with 60,000 lucky fans at Wembley, millions across England will be glued to the final on television, with some schools and businesses set to open later on Monday to allow a lie-in after the 1900 GMT kick-off.

On the eve of England’s day of destiny, Southgate’s squad received messages of support from Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

