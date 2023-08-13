England say they are relishing playing in front of what promises to be a partisan 80,000 home crowd in their Women’s World Cup semi-final against co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.

The European champions had a taste of what awaits when they fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday during what felt like a home game for the well-supported South Americans.

The Lionesses will be back at the imposing Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday with both teams attempting to win the World Cup for the first time.

Alessia Russo scored the winner in the 63rd minute against a physical Colombia and the Arsenal forward said she had enjoyed playing in front of a hostile crowd.

“That’s what the World Cup is all about — seeing top teams on the biggest stage with their fans behind them,” she said.

